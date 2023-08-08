Home » Federal government expects additional income of 2.3 billion euros from the CO2 price in 2024
Federal government expects additional income of 2.3 billion euros from the CO2 price in 2024

Federal government expects additional income of 2.3 billion euros from the CO2 price in 2024

According to the draft by Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), the focus of funding in 2024 will be on the building sector, with 18.8 billion euros alone for federal funding for energy-efficient buildings. Accordingly, 12.6 billion euros are planned for 2024 for the EEG funding, which has been financed entirely from federal funds since July 1, 2022. The further development of electromobility, including the expansion of the charging infrastructure, is to be funded with around 4.7 billion euros.

