Twitter is accused of being too lax with complaints about illegal content on the platform. The Federal Ministry of Justice has now initiated fine proceedings against the social network. The group only responds to press inquiries with a bizarre answer.

Twitter boss Elon Musk had massively laid off staff after taking office – also in the area of ​​​​content moderation

Acalculated via Twitter Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann announces that the federal government is taking action against the social network for violating German laws. The Federal Office of Justice has initiated fine proceedings against Twitter. The BfJ has sufficient evidence that Twitter has violated the legal obligation to deal with complaints about illegal content,” wrote Buschmann on the short message service.

“The Internet is not a legal vacuum,” he continued. The procedure is about illegal content, against which Twitter must take action in accordance with the German Network Enforcement Act (NetzDG).

When asked, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Justice said that during the fine proceedings, a general “systemic failure in Twitter’s complaint management” had been identified in the social network. Like every Internet company in Germany that is subject to the Network Enforcement Act, Twitter must respond to reported cases of obviously illegal content within 24 hours.

If this deadline is not observed in isolated cases, then according to the ministry there is no need for action. However, Twitter has “repeatedly” failed to comply with the requirements of the NetzDG and has not responded appropriately to “numerous” complaints.

The Federal Office of Justice speaks of many complaints that have arisen within a period of four months but are directed against the same person. “All content contains similar, unjustified, defamatory expressions of opinion, all directed against the same person. According to the assessment of the BfJ, they constitute an offense.”

If you also include the authority’s processing times, the time frame given corresponds to the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk. The billionaire and Tesla boss joined Twitter as the new CEO at the end of October and immediately laid off massive staff to save costs. This also affected employees in the area of ​​content moderation.

Twitter’s handling of NetzDG rules

However, even before the Musk takeover, Twitter was noticed by its very lax handling of the rules of the NetzDG. Complaints from users were often dismissed, even in the case of obviously illegal content.

That’s why media lawyer Chan-jo Jun, among others, represented users in lawsuits against Twitter. He had noticed that Twitter does not comply with NetzDG requirements, for example regarding moderation procedures. Twitter then defended itself with reference to an alleged agreement with the Ministry of Justice not to have to implement the NetzDG for the time being.

At the request of WELT, the Federal Ministry of Justice explained in November that this concession resulted from a requirement of a Cologne court from a lawsuit by Twitter against the regulation of the NetzDG, but only referred to a partial aspect of the NetzDG.

Apparently, the responsible Federal Office of Justice has now collected enough material to fine Twitter’s lax handling of the other provisions of the NetzDG. The law grants a fine of up to 50 million euros.

When WELT sent a request to Twitter’s press email address for an assessment of the process, Twitter responded with a turd emoji. The Group currently answers all press inquiries automatically with this symbol.

