Federal Minister of Finance Lindner with PC on the 2024 federal budget – economy and social affairs

Federal Minister of Finance Lindner with PC on the 2024 federal budget – economy and social affairs

Federal Minister of Finance Lindner with PC on the 2024 federal budget

Federal Finance Minister Lindner with PK on the 2024 federal budget / COMMENT – austerity budget? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! / Heating law slowed down – What homeowners can still do / Conference of the state health ministers with Lauterbach in Friedrichshafen / German trade association with a view / Siemens Energy faces major challenges due to defective wind turbines / ThyssenKrupp brings hydrogen subsidiary Nucera to the stock exchange // Moderation: Margit Siller / Authors: Lothar Lenz, Hans-Joachim Vieweger, Hanna Heim, Thomas Wagner, Anja Dobrodinsky, Stephan Lina, Volker Hirth

