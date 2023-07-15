Federal Minister of Finance Lindner with PC on the 2024 federal budget – economy and social affairs

economy and social affairs

Federal Minister of Finance Lindner with PC on the 2024 federal budget



Federal Finance Minister Lindner with PK on the 2024 federal budget / COMMENT – austerity budget? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! / Heating law slowed down – What homeowners can still do / Conference of the state health ministers with Lauterbach in Friedrichshafen / German trade association with a view / Siemens Energy faces major challenges due to defective wind turbines / ThyssenKrupp brings hydrogen subsidiary Nucera to the stock exchange // Moderation: Margit Siller / Authors: Lothar Lenz, Hans-Joachim Vieweger, Hanna Heim, Thomas Wagner, Anja Dobrodinsky, Stephan Lina, Volker Hirth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

