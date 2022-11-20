© Reuters. Fed’s Bostic: Ready to slow rate hikes Terminal rate expected to be close to 5%



November 20 news from the Financial Associated Press (edited by Zhou Ziyi)Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Saturday that he was prepared to slow down the pace of rate hikes, arguing the central bank would need to raise rates by a further 100 basis points to fight inflation.

Speaking at the Southern Economic Association on Saturday, Bostic said, “If the economy develops as I expect, I think a further tightening of 75 to 100 basis points will be warranted … I believe that is the level of interest rates that Enough to keep inflation in check for a reasonable time frame.”

“My base case outlook is that the macro economy will be strong enough that we can tighten policy without causing undue disruption to output and employment,” Bostic said.

Where is the end point for interest rates?

According to Bostic, this would leave the Fed’s terminal interest rate set in a range of 4.75% to 5%.slightly lower than the terminal interest rate generally expected by the market.

Earlier, CME Group’s “Fed Watch” tool showed that the federal funds rate has a high probability of being raised to 5%-5.25%.

At the November meeting, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time. The current federal funds rate is set in the range of 3.75%-4%.

But his colleagues took a more hawkish view. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, known as the “Eagle King”, said on Thursday that the Fed’s benchmark interest rate will need to be further raised to a level sufficient to bring inflation down, calling for an interest rate of at least 5% to 5.25%.

Bullard also said that a more stringent assumption would likely need to rise to 7 percent to put downward pressure on inflation.

How to raise interest rates in the future?

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its December meeting, a view also supported by some Fed officials, including Bostic.

Some officials also pointed out that there are still variables to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, mainly depending on the emergency situation.

“In terms of the cadence (of hikes), if the economy develops as expected in the next few weeks,I’d be happy to drop my 75 basis point rate hike view。”

It can be seen that Bostic’s view has changed, from “raising interest rates by 75 basis points” to “continuing to raise interest rates to the range of 4.75%-5% in the next few meetings.”

He also said that at some point in the future, the Fed will need to pause its rate hikes in order to “let the dynamics of the economy play out.” Because he estimated that the impact of the Fed’s rate hike on the economy may take 12 to 24 months to “fully materialize.”

At the same time, Bostic also cautioned that the Fed should guard against any temptation to reverse interest rates until inflation falls to its 2% target, even if the economy shows signs of “significant weakening.”

Data now show that while U.S. inflation figures for October were weaker than expected, the key consumer price index remains around 2-3 times the Fed’s target.