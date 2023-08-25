Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s Highly Anticipated Speech Sends Ominous Signal for U.S. Dollar

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s Appearance Countdown! U.S. Dollar Rebound Releases Ominous Omen | What to Watch Tonight

Financial Associated Press, August 25th (Editor Zhao Hao) – The financial world is eagerly anticipating Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s speech, scheduled for 22:05 Beijing time on Friday, August 25th. The annual Jackson Hole meeting of global central banks, which commenced yesterday, is traditionally an occasion where central bank officials reveal changes in monetary policy. Last year, Powell’s concise speech had a significant impact on the market, causing the S&P 500 index to drop by more than 3%.

As the U.S. dollar index continues to remain at a high level for more than two months, there seems to be an ominous atmosphere and a hint of coolness in the air. Alongside Powell, other Fed officials such as Harker, Mester, and Goolsby are expected to be interviewed at the meeting. The annual gathering also potentially features appearances by Governor Bailey of the Bank of England and Governor Kazuo Ueda of the Bank of Japan. Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, will deliver a speech near the close of the U.S. stock market.

In other news, Germany announced that its quarterly GDP recorded zero quarter-on-quarter growth, lower than the market’s expectations of 0.1% growth. While Germany narrowly avoids a recession this time, its sluggish performance still poses a challenge to economic growth across the euro zone.

Meanwhile, the case of the founder of Wagner, “Prigorzhin crashed and died,” continues to generate interest. Russian Kremlin spokesman Peskov denied any accusations about the Kremlin’s involvement, labeling them as complete lies.

In company news, Elon Musk has reached an agreement with the SEC to pay each claimant investor an average of $12,000 in losses. Musk’s infamous tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 per share caused investors to lose money. The SEC plans to have Tesla pay investors a claim of $40 million plus interest, as part of a settlement between Musk, Tesla, and the regulator.

In another development, U.S. regulators are set to conclude a two-year investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot automatic driver assistance system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will announce its findings soon. The investigation was launched after a series of collisions involving parked emergency vehicles.

General Motors Investment Corporation has increased its capital to $269 million and expanded its business scope to include second-hand car brokerage, new energy vehicle sales, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure operation.

Baidu Smart Cloud and the Haikou Municipal Government have jointly established a large-scale model data labeling base in Haikou, becoming the first domestic initiative of its kind. The base currently has hundreds of full-time annotators who specialize in large-scale model data. Baidu Smart Cloud plans to fully upgrade its large model service in September.

Alibaba Cloud has launched Qwen-VL, a large-scale visual language model, which is an open-source version based on the Qwen-7B model. Qwen-VL offers advanced image-text recognition, description, question-and-answer, dialogue, and other capabilities.

At the 2023 Chengdu Auto Show, Ideal Motors announced that its first pure electric model, MEGA, will be officially released in December. Production and manufacturing of high-voltage pure electric products are already underway at the Li Auto Beijing Green Smart Factory.

In the U.S. stock market, several noteworthy events are scheduled, including the release of the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index Final Value/One-Year Inflation Rate Expectation and interviews with Federal Reserve officials. Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, will also deliver a speech at the Jackson Hole meeting.

