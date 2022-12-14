Federal Reserve interest rate decision: the rate hike rate is reduced to 50 basis points, and the dot plot path is significantly higher



News from the Financial Associated Press on December 15 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)At 3 a.m. Beijing time on Thursday, the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve released the latest interest rate decision. In line with market expectations, following the previous four consecutive interest rate hikes of 75 basis points,At this meeting, the FOMC slowed down the rate hike to 50 basis points, and the range of the federal funds rate was raised to 4.25%-4.50%., reaching the highest value since December 2007. At the same time, the Federal Reserve announced that it will continue to shrink its balance sheet in accordance with the set path.

(The trend of the upper limit of the federal funds rate, source: tradingeconomics) Although there was an inflection point in the speed of interest rate hikes at this meeting, the FOMC’s policy statement can be said to have hardly any changes, only the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the November statement “created additional Inflationary upward pressure” was changed to “increase upward inflationary pressure”. This resolution was also passed unanimously by all members.

This resolution also “re-reads” the previous content, namelyThe Open Market Committee expects continued increases in the range for the federal funds rate to be appropriatein order to achieve a sufficiently restrictive state of monetary policy that brings inflation back to 2% over time.

(Comparison of FOMC policy statement, source: Federal Reserve, Financial Associated Press) As the last interest rate decision this year, the Open Market Committee also released the latest economic forecast as scheduled. Among them, the “dot matrix” that has been widely concerned has also shown a further tendency to increase.In the forecast in September, all members expected the peak interest rate of this round of interest rate hikes to be lower than 5%, but in the forecast in December, all but two members expected the final interest rate to be above 5%.

From the perspective of median expectations,The FOMC’s expectation for the final interest rate rose to 5.1% from 4.6% three months ago, which means that there may be another 75 basis points of interest rate hikes in the future, followed by 1 percentage point rate cuts in 2024 and 2025. To the market’s vague uneasiness,More than one-third of the members (7 members) predict that the interest rate will remain above 4.50% in 2024which is higher than the current position.

(December and September dot plots, source: Federal Reserve) In terms of economic expectations, the Open Market Committee continued the “Unemployment rate, inflation revised up, economic growth revised down“The rhythm. Although this year’s actual GDP median forecast has risen, the market is more concerned about the Federal Reserve’s reduction of the US economic growth forecast in 2023 from 1.2% to 0.5%, and at the same time, the core PCE inflation data is expected to be revised up. to 3.5%.

(Economic forecasts, source: Federal Reserve) Compared with three months ago, one more monetary policy committee member expects the U.S. economy to enter a recession in 2023, and most members expect it to be below 0.7%.

(The expected distribution of actual GDP in 2023, source: Federal Reserve) The Federal Reserve will hold its next interest rate meeting on February 1, 2023 (early morning of February 2, Beijing time). As of 04:30 Beijing time on Thursday, the CME “Fed Watch” tool showed that the Fed funds futures predicted that the probability of raising interest rates by 25 or 50 basis points in February next year was 60% and 34%, respectively. Assuming that the Fed will continue to slow down the interest rate hike to 25 basis points in one and a half months, according to current expectations, it is possible to increase the interest rate three times, which will reach a peak of 5.00%-5.25% by the end of May next year.

(Source: CME)