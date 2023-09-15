Federal Reserve Losses Surpass $100 Billion, Expected to Double

Federal Reserve Losses Surpass $100 Billion, Expected to Rise Further

The Federal Reserve has reported that its losses have exceeded $100 billion, according to recently released central bank data. These losses are expected to continue rising before reaching a plateau. The central bank pays more in interest costs than it receives from the bonds it holds and the services it provides to the financial sector.

While there is uncertainty surrounding the future outcomes, some experts believe that the Fed’s losses, which began a year ago, could potentially double before tapering off. William English, a former top official at the central bank who is now at Yale University, estimates a maximum loss of about $200 billion by 2025. Derek Tang of LH Meyer, a forecasting firm, predicts the losses to be between $150 billion and $200 billion next year.

To account for these losses, the Federal Reserve acknowledges them as a deferred asset, an accounting measure that calculates the future coverage required before the central bank can return its profits to the Treasury. This situation is highly unusual for the Fed, but officials have repeatedly assured that it will not impact the bank’s ability to conduct monetary policy and achieve its objectives.

The losses incurred by the Federal Reserve were not unexpected, given its aggressive campaign of interest rate increases. Starting from near-zero rates in March 2022, the benchmark overnight rate currently stands in the range of 5.25% to 5.50%. As inflationary pressures begin to ease, the central bank is widely anticipated to halt or approach the end of its rate hikes.

However, the losses are not expected to cease. The current level of short-term interest rates will continue to generate negative net income for some time. This trend will eventually subside as the Fed reduces its balance sheet, in tandem with its rate hikes.

The Federal Reserve was active in purchasing bonds during the pandemic and the immediate aftermath, acquiring approximately $1 trillion in Treasury and mortgage bonds over the past year. Officials suggest there is still a gap in this area, highlighting the need for the central bank to spend less on interest by removing liquidity from the financial system. Financial markets predict a slowdown in the second or third quarter of 2024.

The liquidity targeted by the Fed primarily exists in the form of bank reserves and inflows to the central bank’s reverse repurchase facility. By reducing liquidity, the central bank incurs fewer costs even with sustained higher interest rates.

James Bullard, former head of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, expressed concern about the central bank’s losses. He suggested that it would have been beneficial for the Fed to retain some of the trillion dollars received from the Treasury over the past decade to cover the current losses. However, Bullard acknowledged that the current system was established by Congress.

When the Federal Reserve eventually stops losing money, it will take years before it can remove the deferred asset from its books and return cash to the Treasury. In 2022, the Fed returned $76 billion, following $109 billion in 2021.

As the situation unfolds, the Federal Reserve endeavors to manage its losses while maintaining its capacity for monetary policy. The impact on its ability to conduct operations remains to be seen, but experts are monitoring the situation closely.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby. Editing in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)

