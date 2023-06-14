Federal Reserve: No increase – US central bank takes interest rate pause

The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged for the first time after ten increases in a row. The interest margin thus remains at 5.0 to 5.25 percent. The currency watchdogs first want to view more data.

Dhe US Federal Reserve is pausing after a rapid series of rate hikes. The Fed left interest rates in a range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent after ten straight hikes on Wednesday.

According to corresponding signals from the management of the central bank, this was expected on the financial markets. At the same time, the currency watchdogs led by Jerome Powell, head of the Fed, signaled that the interest rate peak might not yet have been reached: they are aiming for an average interest rate level of 5.6 percent at the end of the year – in March they had targeted 5.1 percent. This would mean that the central bank could take another two steps up this year, each by a quarter of a percentage point.

The Fed now wants to use the lull to look at more data before deciding on further tightening. All eyes are now on the next meeting in July.

With its monetary policy, the US Federal Reserve is trying to get inflation under control, which had increased massively in the wake of the corona pandemic and the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

In the meantime, inflation in the USA, which had reached a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June 2022, has fallen noticeably again. The inflation rate fell to 4.0 percent in May, the lowest level in more than two years. However, that is still well above the Fed’s target of two percent.

Fed: “We have to get the job done”

There were therefore also calls to continue the rate hikes. “We shouldn’t be fooled by a couple of months of positive data,” said Minneapolis branch Fed President Neel Kashkari recently. “We are still well above our 2% inflation target and we need to get the job done.”

The Fed expects a slightly lower inflation rate this year than three months ago. Inflation is expected to average 3.2 percent in 2023, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous forecast in March, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

However, core inflation, i.e. excluding food and energy prices, is expected to be slightly higher this year at 3.9 percent (March forecast: 3.6 percent).

The central bank is also assuming slightly higher economic growth. The gross domestic product (GDP) of the world‘s largest economy should therefore grow by one percent, as the Fed announced on Wednesday. That would be 0.6 percentage points more than forecast in March. For the coming year, the Fed predicts growth of 1.1 percent.

