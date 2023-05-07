Federal Reserve signals interest rate pause

The US Federal Reserve will probably take a break after another rate hike The US Federal Reserve raises interest rates again, to more than 5 percent. But now Fed boss Jerome Powell wants to take a break and reconsider the previous monetary policy course.

Jerome Powell, head of the US Federal Reserve, announced another rate hike on Wednesday. Bild: Alex Wong / Getty Images North America

The US Federal Reserve is cautiously stepping on the brakes. On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced the tenth increase in key interest rates in Washington, by a further quarter point. The most important American interest rate is now within a target range of 5 percent to 5.25 percent.