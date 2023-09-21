Home » Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Freeze Causes Stock Market Decline; Instacart Plummets while Klaviyo’s IPO Soars
Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Freeze Causes Stock Market Decline; Instacart Plummets while Klaviyo’s IPO Soars

Title: Federal Reserve Suspends Interest Rate Hikes, U.S. Stock Indexes Experience Collective Decline

In alignment with market expectations, the Federal Reserve has announced the suspension of interest rate hikes in the early morning of September 21, according to AI News. As a result, the three major U.S. stock indexes witnessed a decline, with the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow all closing lower.

The Nasdaq, known for its heavy representation of technology companies, fell 1.53%, while the S&P 500 experienced a decline of 0.94%. The Dow, representing a broader range of industries, also slid by 0.22%. This response from the stock market suggests that investors had anticipated the Federal Reserve’s decision, given recent discussions regarding the timing of interest rate hikes.

Among the notable casualties of the declining market was online grocery delivery company Instacart. Its stocks plummeted over 10%, briefly dipping below the initial public offering (IPO) price of $30 during the trading session. The company’s disappointing performance reflects the cautious sentiment in the market as investors reassess the growth potential of certain sectors.

This trend extended to the large technology stocks, which experienced widespread declines. Google, one of the technology giants, saw a decrease of more than 3%, while other prominent names in the industry, including Netflix, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple, suffered losses exceeding 2%. Additionally, Amazon, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Tesla dropped by over 1%.

In contrast, Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform technology provider based in Boston, experienced a successful U.S. IPO, with its stocks rising more than 9% on the first day. This positive response from investors indicates the continued interest and confidence in software solutions that support efficient marketing strategies.

Turning to Chinese concept stocks traded on U.S. exchanges, the market observed a downward trend. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index, which tracks these stocks, fell by 0.90%. Xpeng Motors, an electric vehicle manufacturer, experienced a decline of more than 6%, while Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform, suffered a decrease of over 3%. Other Chinese companies, namely NetEase, iQiyi, and Manbang, saw their stocks fall by more than 2%.

Meanwhile, Vipshop, Tencent Music, Alibaba, Bilibili, and Baidu witnessed losses of more than 1%, and JD.com and Weibo experienced slight declines. However, NIO, an electric vehicle manufacturer, outperformed the market by rising more than 3%. Likewise, Futu Holdings, a fintech company, registered an increase of more than 1%, while Li Auto, also an electric vehicle manufacturer, saw a marginal rise.

As the Federal Reserve’s decision to suspend interest rate hikes continues to impact the market, investors will closely monitor the implications for various sectors and adjust their strategies accordingly.

