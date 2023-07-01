Federal Statistical Office: Strongest decline in import prices since September 2009

Economy Federal Statistical Office

Strongest drop in import prices since September 2009

Status: 30.06.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

The rise in prices for goods imported into Germany has weakened again

Source: Sina Schuldt/dpa

The prices of imported goods in Germany fell by 9.1 percent in May compared to the same month last year. This completely changed the picture from last summer – at that time prices had risen particularly sharply due to the Ukraine war.

The decline in the prices of goods imported into Germany accelerated further in May. Import prices fell by 9.1 percent compared to the same month last year, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Friday in Wiesbaden. This is the strongest decline since September 2009. In April, import prices fell sharply by 7.0 percent after falling in March for the first time in a long time in a year-on-year comparison.

As the Federal Office further announced, import prices fell by 1.4 percent month-on-month. A completely different picture emerged last summer. At that time, import prices had temporarily risen by more than 30 percent year-on-year. The triggers were the Ukraine war and significant tensions in world trade.

The Federal Office explains the drop in import prices in May with a statistical base effect: Because prices rose particularly sharply in the previous year, the comparison with the high price level at the time is low.

The effect is particularly evident in energy imports, which were 37.6 percent cheaper in May than a year ago. Natural gas had the greatest impact on the annual rate of change for energy. According to the Federal Office, prices here in May were 39.7 percent below those of May 2022.

Import prices also tend to influence consumer prices, on which the European Central Bank (ECB) bases its monetary policy. In the fight against high inflation, the ECB has raised its key interest rate significantly and announced a further interest rate hike for July.

