Federauto: in August the slowdown continues for electric (-29.5%) and plug-in (-20.6%)

August to forget for the electric car market. According to the latest data from Federauto, the slowdown continues for electric (-29.5%) and plug-in (-20.6%) which respectively obtain 3.2% and 4.2% share (3.6 % and 5.7% in the cumulative), while HEVs reach 38.3% share (33% in the January-August period). Petrol and diesel filed the month respectively at + 18.5% and -6.9%, with a 26.9% and 18.1% share (annual penetration at 28% and 20%); LPG substantially stable with a slight decline of -0.7%, to 8.7% of the total (representativeness at 8.6% in the first 8 months of the year), while a new very heavy collapse (-74.4% ) records methane at 0.5% of the market (1% in the cumulative).

