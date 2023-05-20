Federconsumatori: in the first year of a child’s life, parents spend up to 17 thousand euros

The reduction of VAT to 5% has not brought significant benefits to consumers for products such as baby formula and nappies. According to theONF – National Federconsumatori Observatory, the costs of maintaining a child in the first year of life vary from €7,065.07 to €17,030.33, with an increase of 5-8% compared to 2021. These costs, together with job insecurity and the lack of opportunities for young negatively affect the birth rate in Italy, with a birth rate at an all-time low.

Government bonuses are not enough to support families in the face of rising costs. Many parents turn to used or online shopping to save money, with savings of 29-34% compared to the minimum and maximum costs of the first year of the child’s life (excluding basic necessities and doctor’s visits). However, the savings margins for online purchases have narrowed compared to 2021. The purchase of used products can save up to 62% on the final expenditure, and the free exchange of used products on social networks is widespread.