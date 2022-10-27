Listen to the audio version of the article

Reuse and over packaging. These are the key terms of the next EU regulation that will govern the use, reuse and recycling of containers and packaging. The European Commission is working to reduce packaging volumes and according to the text of the proposed EU regulation, it will be formally released as part of the circular economy package on November 30th, the consequences on manufacturing and trade are expected to be heavy.

The regulation starts from the desire to reduce the quantity of packaging placed on the market, their reuse also with the use of storage systems and the subsequent reuse up to recycling while maintaining the quality of the secondary raw material. The consequences will weigh on the industrial and non-made in Italy supply chains, alarmed by the arrival of new measures that will penalize them in an already difficult economic cycle. «It would first be necessary to have adequate results on the real relationship between environmental impacts and costs / benefits deriving from these systems – points out Marco Pagani, Director of Regulations and Institutional Relations of Federdistribuzione -. With reference to the guarantee systems with reimbursement of the deposit, it has been shown that in several countries the expectations have been partially disregarded in terms of efficiency, with critical effects on the collection and recycling systems already in place. It is therefore essential to implement it with adequate timing and precautions, according to common sense rules that do not burden the cost too much for consumers ”.

As for a consumer product such as mineral water, Ettore Fortuna, vice president of Mineracqua, explains: “it is a lysergic text, hallucinating because it punishes all types of industry and has an ideological approach that leads to ‘elimination of products without first having impact assessments. We will act through Confindustria to involve our government, so that together with the other EU governments it urgently intervenes on the Commission asking to postpone the issue of the Regulation to allow a careful assessment of the impact of this legislation on our industry and in particular on our sector ” .

According to the text, the water bottles will be reusable several times so they will have to have a greater weight then empty they will have to return to the plants whose bottling plants will have to be modified for washing, sterilization and filling. It should not be overlooked that Italy is the first consumer country of bottled water and exports 1.6 billion liters of mineral water. «It is not possible to reach those reuse and recycling rates in those times – warns Fortuna -. We are working with the other European federations of glass, plastic, aluminum and users to send the Commission a letter explaining that reuse can be an important tool but we must also take into account the economic repercussions on companies and the type of our product ” .

Already today there is difficulty in finding recycled Pet increasingly used in textiles and automotive. «As an industry we are at a disadvantage because recycled Pet costs more than virgin – continues Fortuna -. The regulation is not feasible in the times and methods indicated and does not take into account the real situation in which companies operate “.