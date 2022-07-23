Home Business Federer loses on the stock market. From the ON shoes a 200 million reverse
Business

Federer loses on the stock market. From the ON shoes a 200 million reverse

by admin
Federer loses on the stock market. From the ON shoes a 200 million reverse

Nearly 41-year-old Roger Federer continues to postpone his farewell to competitions but, meanwhile, as he sips his appearances, introducing himself to the public as a head of state, which happened recently in Wimbledon, Wall Street is causing him some worries. soul. Three years after the listing, at the Dow Jones, of sneakers ON, the Zurich company born as a start-up and of which, together with two other Swiss partners, Federer is the owner, bad news arrives on the trend from the New York stock exchange of the title.

See also  Bitcoin rips above $ 50,000 and is now worth more than Facebook. Crypto euphoria returns in symbiosis with increased fears of hyperinflation

You may also like

The ECB raises rates, here’s how the mortgage...

Degree redemption for retirement, how do tax deductions...

iPhone 14 mass production is imminent, Foxconn reappears...

The first trucks with the pieces of the...

If you refuse to accept it and be...

Ex Ilva cuts emissions: “Environmental works fully operational”

Announcement of Qianhai Kaiyuan Fund Management Co., Ltd....

Never so many properties at auction. Boom in...

It is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8...

Wind Tre, artificial intelligence to block unwanted calls

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy