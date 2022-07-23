Nearly 41-year-old Roger Federer continues to postpone his farewell to competitions but, meanwhile, as he sips his appearances, introducing himself to the public as a head of state, which happened recently in Wimbledon, Wall Street is causing him some worries. soul. Three years after the listing, at the Dow Jones, of sneakers ON, the Zurich company born as a start-up and of which, together with two other Swiss partners, Federer is the owner, bad news arrives on the trend from the New York stock exchange of the title.