Federica Pellegrini, beautiful announcement: “A joy that cannot be bought”

Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, a 2023 Gold and… Silver (Instagram kikkafede88)

Federica Pellegrini a 2023 “Gold” and Silver (in Beijing Express)

Federica Pellegrini is experiencing a successful 2023. Not in the pool, as she was used to at the time of winning World Cups, Olympics or European Championships, but out of the pool. The last few weeks have been busy with promoting her autobiography “Gold” in which he tells the workouts, loves, defeats and victories of a truly unique sports career. «The races have never been easy for me, but I was looking for that fight to the last breath. If I understood that I had to get in the water and fight, the adrenaline rushed and I was happy. The ideal condition for competing was feeling like a hunted animal. The night before a race I hardly ate. It was tension, of course, but also a way of preparing for the assault, like the wolf who fasts, loses weight before going hunting to face the fight. Hunger or inappetence were not only forms of nervousness, but manifestations of an ancestral instinct for combat. In the beginning, when I was just a little girl, I felt an emptiness inside that I filled with victories, but after a while it wasn’t that anymore. From a certain point on, I only did it for myself. They asked me who I wanted to dedicate my victories to. The hardest ones, the ones that came after hard times, those of rebirths I dedicated all to myself. Because I was the only one who knew what sacrifices I had made to get those results. I was the wolf. What did others know about it, who had lived even half of what I had experienced?».

But Federica Pellegrini’s year, in addition to a… Gold, was also marked by a… silver medal. The Divine, paired with her husband Matteo Giuntaas known, participated in Beijing Express: the “Newlyweds” were great protagonists of the Sky reality show and fought for victory right down to the last meter Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore (gold medal for the Italian Americans, to complete the podium Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia, “Le Mediterranee”).

Federica Pellegrini: “We have repaid”. The post with Matteo Giunta after the Beijing Express experience



Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta with the family

who had helped them in India during Beijing Express (Instagram kikkafede88)

And in these days Federica Pellegrini has returned to her experience in Beijing Express with a social post: “We repaid our debts”, wrote the former swimmer in the caption adding then “almost” with laughing emoticons.

Federica Pellegrini: “The joy of sleeping in a bed cannot be bought”

In the family photo with the newly weds the family who had paid for a room in a hotel in India to Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, exhausted by the obstacles on the path of Sky’s adventure reality. “Actually, the joy of sleeping on a bed cannot be bought…“ the words of the Venetian champion. “Especially in Beijing Express”concludes Fede with other amused emoticons and the hashtag reunion.

