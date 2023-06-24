FederLegnoArredo: supply chain in decline, sales at 2.5 billion euros

In the first quarter of 2023, the Italian wood-furniture supply chain recorded sales of 2.5 billion euros, showing a contraction of 1.4% compared to the same period of 2022. This decline is determined by a decrease of 2, 7% of the domestic market and an increase of 0.4% in exports, as reported by the Monitor of the FederlegnoArredo Study Centre. This is the first negative sign after two years of growth.

Analyzing in detail, the furniture macro-system – which makes up over 60% of total sales – shows an increase of 3.2%. This growth is positive both in the domestic market (+5.3%) and in exports (+1.3%). However, it is important to underline that this increase is more influenced by the increase in prices rather than by an actual increase in sales volumes.

