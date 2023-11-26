Home » Fedez, business in the hands of the parents: Ferragni’s husband no longer counts for anything
Photo: Instagram Fedez

Distribution of digital content, Fedez’s company acquired 25% of Doom Entertainment from Be for 800 thousand euros

The newspapers today emphatically report the “return” of Federico Leonardo Lucia (in arte “Fedez“) at the Yes after seven years, having left Soundreef. But the most recent and most important news from the businesses of Fedez are different and concern the termination of any bond, at least corporate, with the Be Shaping The Future (“Be”) the group founded by Stefano Achermannalready listed and recently integrated with the Engineering group.

The equity partnership between rapper e Be it was announced in March 2020 by Achermann with these words: “Be and Zdf the Fedez they decided to join forces to create the market leader in the production and distribution of digital content. Dream of Ordinary Madness (Doom) Entertainment it is the new vehicle that will originate from spin off of the activities of Zdf, the operating company of Fedez’s activities. In the new company Be will acquire 51% of the capital for an initial price of approximately 2 million euros. The parties have defined a subsequent earn-out structure which will see Be purchase the entire share capital of Doom during 2027″.

What la separation occurred sooner than expected, four years in advance and “in reverse” because it was the expected seller who became the buyer. A few days ago, in fact, they presented themselves in front of the notary Alfonso Cuoco in Milan Eugenio Fabris for Be e Thomas Tornese, ZDF prosecutor to sign a share transfer deed with which Fedez’s company took over 25% of Be from Be Doom Entertaiment for 800 thousand euros.

However, there was no passage of cash because Zdf he offset the amount by giving in exchange to Be 25% of Be World of Wonders (Bwow), a company of which Be has the remaining 75%, and where last year the exclusivity contract with Fedez was merged in relation to activities relating to possible commercial relationships with companies or brands in the insurance, banking and financial sectors as well as an exclusive right granted to the newco to research and propose agreements relating to its artists and talents (other than Fedez), including future ones, for events, formats or brands belonging to the reserved sectors.

In 2022 Bwow closed its first balance sheet, despite full activity for at least eight months, with revenues of zero euros while debts weighed in at 1.32 million, so that the financial year was closed with a loss of 45 thousand euros. Last year, however, Doom Entertainment which also saw profit drop to 392 thousand euros (entirely set aside) from 453 thousand euros in 2021, on the other hand recorded a good increase in revenues from 8.7 to 10.3 million.

Immediately after purchasing 25% of Doom Entertainment and having thus risen to 100%, Fedez was always guided in his business by his mother Annamaria Berrinzaghidecided on another operation, namely the reverse fusion by incorporation of the subsidiary Zdf in the parent company Doom Entertainment, for obvious reasons of better management and cost savings. The “subholding” therefore disappears Zdf while another novelty concerned the Zedef holding, upstream of the rapper’s business. A few days ago, in fact, the shares of the company, until yesterday all registered in the name of Carini Trusteewere reregistered to their owners: Fedez has only 10%, the mother 50% and the father Franco (who is the sole director) the remaining 40%. Zedef He has a net worth of 9.7 million and in 2022 it achieved a profit of almost 4 million.

