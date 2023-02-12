Home Business Fedez-Rosa Chemical, mimed embrace. Sanremo, variable out of control
Business

Fedez-Rosa Chemical, mimed embrace. Sanremo, variable out of control

by admin
Fedez-Rosa Chemical, mimed embrace. Sanremo, variable out of control

The mimed sexual relationship between Fedez and Rosa Chemical is just too much

By now Sanremo is no longer a music festival but a caravansary where anything and everything happens.

It is the map of Litmus test of a country out of control in which everything is allowed and everything is lawful as long as it strikes and gives media visibility.

Sanremo is the bad master who converts and attacks and corrodes the fabric of Italian society.

And the Gomorrah of Versiglia.

The box splitters and copycats were not enough Rocco Siffredilike Angelo Duro, who moreover usurps everything from the actor starting with the inadequate name, as the pitiless tights has amply demonstrated.

Ferragni’s fake-nude millionaire dresses weren’t enough with whining monologues like a granny in envy, now we also lacked the grand finale, namely the embrace and kiss between Fedez and Rosa Chemical on the Ariston stage.

So what happened?

This sixteenth follower of the Rosicrucians got off the stage, approached Fedez, sat on him and mimicked a sexual act, taking the audience by surprise.

Then he dragged the rapper onto the stage and kissed him passionately on the mouth, with multiple slings and jumps of joy. Subsequently, Ferragni presenting the next song gave us a: “I am speechless” to which, recalling the complaint of the inaugural speech, one should reply: “better!”.

Immediately afterwards, all hell broke loose on social media and the like to understand if Ferragni and her husband had quarreled, if there was resentment in the supposed cuckold, or it was all a staging for the use and consumption of the public and the media.

See also  Volkswagen's first ID pure electric sedan unveiled: positioning the flagship size larger than the Passat

This time the triple pike kiss wasn’t enough anymore but the need was felt to mimic a real sexual act, something really unusual.

But not because all this happened between men but because it would have been even between heterosexuals only that, in the upside down world of politically correctthis representation of vulgarity is only granted to the homo world, by the way.

A minority have turned the tables and taken it all.

It is something that has to do with cancel culture, with continuous excesses, with a conception of life as a continuous (false) transgression.

By now the real transgression is being normal. It is supremely transgressive not to have tattoos, it is transgressive to have a partner of the same sex, it is transgressive to drink water, it is transgressive not to take drugs, it is transgressive not to mate continuously like salamanders in heat.

This has led to the representation of the world upside down.

sewage which comes from the USA but which in Europe and particularly in Italy finds great hauberk, in a nation that is still provincial in many ways.

And then there’s the Rai problem and there’s the Amadeus problem.

The festival was just a showcase of vulgarity, with a conductor who looks more and more like Fabio Fazio who throws the stone and hides his hand.

Benigni made the usual pro tirade Constitutionforgetting when he wanted to change it with Renzi who in return took him to dinners with the Obamas.

Sanremo has been a continuous pigeon shooting of the left.

See also  Star ring design pays tribute to Huawei Mate China Mobile NZONE 50 Pro released- China Mobile China Mobile

The centre-right won the elections. The Italians have clearly expressed their desire for change. What do you expect to make a clean sweep in Rai?

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Regional elections, peak turnout. At the polls in...

Configuration information of Changan Yida revealed, pre-sale will...

Sanremo 2023, advertising sales of over 50 million....

Regional elections, peak turnout. At the polls in...

Changan UNI-V Smart Electric iDD/UNI-K Smart Electric iDD...

Regional elections, peak turnout. At the polls in...

March pensions, less money and no increases. Cold...

After being bombarded with 40 questions, ChatGPT beats...

Sanremo? No, Sanscemo Festival. Megalomaniacal management of Amadeus

Tourism, not just monuments and museums: food and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy