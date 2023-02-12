The mimed sexual relationship between Fedez and Rosa Chemical is just too much

By now Sanremo is no longer a music festival but a caravansary where anything and everything happens.

It is the map of Litmus test of a country out of control in which everything is allowed and everything is lawful as long as it strikes and gives media visibility.

Sanremo is the bad master who converts and attacks and corrodes the fabric of Italian society.

And the Gomorrah of Versiglia.

The box splitters and copycats were not enough Rocco Siffredilike Angelo Duro, who moreover usurps everything from the actor starting with the inadequate name, as the pitiless tights has amply demonstrated.

Ferragni’s fake-nude millionaire dresses weren’t enough with whining monologues like a granny in envy, now we also lacked the grand finale, namely the embrace and kiss between Fedez and Rosa Chemical on the Ariston stage.

So what happened?

This sixteenth follower of the Rosicrucians got off the stage, approached Fedez, sat on him and mimicked a sexual act, taking the audience by surprise.

Then he dragged the rapper onto the stage and kissed him passionately on the mouth, with multiple slings and jumps of joy. Subsequently, Ferragni presenting the next song gave us a: “I am speechless” to which, recalling the complaint of the inaugural speech, one should reply: “better!”.

Immediately afterwards, all hell broke loose on social media and the like to understand if Ferragni and her husband had quarreled, if there was resentment in the supposed cuckold, or it was all a staging for the use and consumption of the public and the media.

This time the triple pike kiss wasn’t enough anymore but the need was felt to mimic a real sexual act, something really unusual.

But not because all this happened between men but because it would have been even between heterosexuals only that, in the upside down world of politically correctthis representation of vulgarity is only granted to the homo world, by the way.

A minority have turned the tables and taken it all.

It is something that has to do with cancel culture, with continuous excesses, with a conception of life as a continuous (false) transgression.

By now the real transgression is being normal. It is supremely transgressive not to have tattoos, it is transgressive to have a partner of the same sex, it is transgressive to drink water, it is transgressive not to take drugs, it is transgressive not to mate continuously like salamanders in heat.

This has led to the representation of the world upside down.

sewage which comes from the USA but which in Europe and particularly in Italy finds great hauberk, in a nation that is still provincial in many ways.

And then there’s the Rai problem and there’s the Amadeus problem.

The festival was just a showcase of vulgarity, with a conductor who looks more and more like Fabio Fazio who throws the stone and hides his hand.

Benigni made the usual pro tirade Constitutionforgetting when he wanted to change it with Renzi who in return took him to dinners with the Obamas.

Sanremo has been a continuous pigeon shooting of the left.

The centre-right won the elections. The Italians have clearly expressed their desire for change. What do you expect to make a clean sweep in Rai?

