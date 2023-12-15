Fed’s December interest rate decision: Still on hold, interest rate cuts have begun to come into view – 21 Economic Network

The Federal Reserve recently announced its interest rate decision, maintaining the target range at 5.25%-5.5%. This decision comes after discussions among policymakers and Chair Jerome Powell indicated that interest rate cuts are now on the horizon. Powell stated that the Fed is willing to cut interest rates even if there is no economic recession, signifying a shift in monetary policy.

Following the announcement, the stock market saw a significant boost, with the three major U.S. stock indexes hitting 52-week highs. The Dow rose 512.30 points to close at 37,090.24 points, and the S&P 500 index rose 1.37% to close at 4707.09 points, both surpassing previous records set in January 2022. The Nasdaq Composite Index also rose by 1.38% to close at 14733.96 points.

The decision also led to a decrease in the 10-year U.S. bond yield and a weakening of the U.S. dollar index. These market reactions reflect the impact of the Fed’s dovish language and its indication of future interest rate cuts.

In the Federal Reserve’s economic outlook for December, policymakers signaled a total of 75 basis points of interest rate cuts in 2024. While Fed officials remain optimistic about the U.S. economy, they expect to implement multiple interest rate cuts next year. This forecast aligns with the Fed’s commitment to reducing the inflation rate to the 2% target.

Chair Powell emphasized that the concept of a soft landing for the economy is under consideration, and the Fed is prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy if necessary. While Powell remains cautious and does not rule out the possibility of further interest rate increases, he indicated that interest rate cuts are becoming a prominent topic of discussion among policymakers.

The Fed’s December interest rate decision and economic outlook have set the stage for potential changes in monetary policy in the coming year, with market expectations aligning with the Fed’s dovish stance. As economic conditions continue to evolve, the Fed’s approach to interest rate adjustments will be closely monitored by investors and economists alike.

