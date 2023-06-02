Home » Fed’s Harker: Skipping a rate hike in June is a prudent policy choice – Sina
Fed’s Harker: Skipping a rate hike in June is a prudent policy choice – Sina

  1. Fed’s Harker: Skipping a rate hike in June would be a prudent policy choice Sina
  2. Fed prepares to hold stance in June, but still hikes later Wall Street Journal
  3. British financial market express: Fed officials have different views on interest rate hikes, US employment is still strong Provider Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
  4. The Fed’s big hawks are hawking again: there is no guarantee that inflation will continue to decline, and this year’s voting committee reiterated that June can skip interest rate hikes Wall Street news
  5. Financial Breakfast on June 1: Federal Reserve officials released interest rate hike signals, the dollar fell from highs, and gold prices rose Huitong.com
