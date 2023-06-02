Fed’s Harker: Skipping a rate hike in June is a prudent policy choice – Sina

11
- Fed’s Harker: Skipping a rate hike in June would be a prudent policy choice Sina
- Fed prepares to hold stance in June, but still hikes later Wall Street Journal
- British financial market express: Fed officials have different views on interest rate hikes, US employment is still strong Provider Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- The Fed’s big hawks are hawking again: there is no guarantee that inflation will continue to decline, and this year’s voting committee reiterated that June can skip interest rate hikes Wall Street news
- Financial Breakfast on June 1: Federal Reserve officials released interest rate hike signals, the dollar fell from highs, and gold prices rose Huitong.com
- View full coverage on Google News