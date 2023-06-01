14
- Fed’s latest Beige Book: U.S. economic activity stagnant, economic outlook gloomy_China Economic Net_National Economic Portal China Economic Net
- A number of Fed officials expressed their views + the Beige Book confirms that the economic heat has slowed down. The US dollar index fell late at night Provided by Financial Associated Press Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- External headlines: Economic cooling and hiring slowdown in many parts of the United States The number of Q1 problem banks increased to 43 Investors who missed the technology stock market turned to options Sina
- Fed Beige Book shows economy cooling, but not enough to ease inflation Wall Street Journal
- “U.S. Stocks” news: Fed releases Beige Book; central bank officials have “provisos” for not raising interest rates in June Chinatimes.com
- View full coverage on Google News