Fed’s “Number Three” Considers Cutting Interest Rates if Inflation Declines

Fed’s “Three in Command”: If Inflation Continues to Fall, It May Make Sense to Cut Interest Rates Next Year

New York, August 7 – In an interview with The New York Times, New York Fed President Williams expressed his belief that if inflation continues to decline, it may be justified to cut interest rates next year. Williams, who is also the vice chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), holds fixed voting rights on monetary policy decisions, making him the Fed’s “number three.”

During the interview, Williams stated, “Monetary policy is in a good place – we’ve got the policy we need. Depends on the data.” He emphasized the need to maintain a restrictive stance on monetary policy for some time.

The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by 25 basis points in July, bringing the target range for the federal funds rate to 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years. However, Williams questioned whether further rate hikes would be necessary in the future. He suggested that if inflation continues to decline, the Fed may need to cut rates in 2024 or 2025 to prevent real rates from rising further.

Current data shows a cooling inflation trend, with the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rising 3% year-on-year in June. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the CPI increased by 4.8% year-on-year. Additionally, personal consumption expenditures (PCE) in the United States rose 3% year-on-year in June, with core PCE increasing by 4.1% year-on-year. These figures represent the lowest inflation rates since 2021.

Williams highlighted the importance of keeping interest rates at current levels to prevent real interest rates from rising, which goes against policymakers’ goals. He expressed confidence that the inflation rate will return to the Fed’s 2% target level within the next two years, leading to a more balanced economy.

“Ultimately, monetary policy needs to return to a more normal state – whatever that normal state is – a more normal policy environment over the next few years,” Williams stated.

As one of the key decision-makers at the Federal Reserve, Williams’ comments have sparked discussions about the future path of interest rates and the Fed’s commitment to maintaining a restrictive stance on monetary policy. Analysts and investors will closely monitor inflation data and economic indicators to anticipate any potential rate cuts next year.

