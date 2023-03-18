Aargauische Kantonalbank abolishes fees on wage accounts – how are banks in eastern Switzerland reacting? While savings accounts are usually free, most banks charge fees for private accounts. The Aargauische Kantonalbank is now abolishing this. Six financial institutions in eastern Switzerland are waiting – one of the fee structures will soon be revised.

Some bank customers lose track of the fees. Bild: Getty

The turnaround in interest rates in autumn 2022 brought some inconveniences. From the point of view of bank customers, the higher mortgage interest rates are primarily a nuisance. On the other hand, financial institutions are reluctant to raise interest rates on bank accounts. Above all, they leave the fees untouched. These were increased in many places during the phase of low interest rates in order to improve the shrinking margins.