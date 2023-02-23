Vittorio Feltri tells a truth that cannot be said

In our homogenized and highly repressive culture, minorities have taken the place of majorities and increasingly exercise an ideological violence from which it is difficult to escape. The infamous politically correct rages like the plague and is worse than Covid. And luckily the liberticide didn’t pass zan decree because at that point you would have risked prison even for declaring that you are “normal” because heterosexual.

Of course this crap is all from the USA. Is called “Woke” and means “stay awake” and “alert” against alleged racial, gender, or minority injustices. Too bad it then became “Cancel culture” and similar so if one now says that Christopher Columbus discovered America he risks glories because he immediately jumps on someone who compares him to Joseph Goebbels or worse. We are at the complete reversal of Reality.

It is about radical chic stuff that was born and developed in the gilded Californian villas to reach Capalbio, from which it has infested the whole of Italy, landing in the attics of its companions. The carrier (unhealthy) was left.

Progressives have made it their mantra and it is the theoretical framework that explains why the Pd wins at Parioli and loses at Laurentino 38. It should be the other way around, but so be it. Everything, it must be said, is inverted and nothing is in its place anymore. Well he did then Vittorio Feltrione of the few remaining bulwarks of free thought, to make a wonderful article today on Libero entitled “A gay son is not a tragedy but neither is it a party”.

In fact, beyond the superficial bullshit with which they sugarcoat us, “knowing full well that diversity is not the sister of happiness”, having a gay child is still a big problem. Felts finally points out that “the king is naked”, in the sense that it is time to end the “world upside down”.

And if having a homosexual son it’s not a tragedy it’s not even a joyful party and this is because as a parent he knows very well that this son of his would have had a very difficult life anyway. “So for love only for love”, paraphrasing Pasquale Festa Campanile, a parent knows what is a trivial truth. As indeed he rightly pointed out too Ignatius LaRussa which he ran into Vladimir Guadagnoaka Luxuria, giving him a deadly hug and saying that he had helped him.

But we can no longer say this now because we risk being submerged by the tide of politically correct which is now also revisiting the Bible.

Just think of the episode of Sodom and Gomorrah. The infamous Cancel culture it also deforms and cripples the biblical story by saying that the destruction of Sodom is due to the violation of hospitality and not to the desire to butt foreigners.

If you look at the Wikipedia entry, you realize that it is completely mangled by the narration of the Woke homegrown, supported by Sunday theologians as such Renato Pierri who take it out on the biblical writer who also taught religion in his homeland schools! But let’s go back to Felts. He remains one of the few Italian journalists who says what he thinks and has a straight back. For example on Zelensky he dared to defend Berlusconi despite having recently been elected with the Brothers of Italy. For freedom of expression we should sing “thank goodness Vittorio is here”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

