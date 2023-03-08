Home Business Female businesses, in Italy they are 1 out of 5. Boom of pink jobs in real estate
Female businesses, in Italy they are 1 out of 5. Boom of pink jobs in real estate

Female businesses, in Italy they are 1 out of 5. Boom of pink jobs in real estate

Women’s businesses, the ProntoPro survey of over female workers

ProntoProthe reference marketplace that connects supply and demand for professional services, conducted a survey on the state of health of female entrepreneurship in Italymeasuring in a survey the perceived effectiveness of the maneuvers implemented by the government to support the category, also following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey was carried out on a heterogeneous sample for service categories, of approx 500 self-employed women and owners of small and micro enterprises throughout Italy, aged between 20 and 70, considering both part-time and full-time workers. 76% of the sample owns a sole proprietorship, 17% work in companies made up of 2 to 5 people, 5% in companies with more than 10 people, 2% from 6 to 10 people. One in 5 women works over 40 hours a week, 25% dedicate to work between 30 and 40 hours a week and 26% between 15 and 30 hours.

According to the cross-section emerging from the survey, 39% of the participants work in consultancy and professional services (39%) in the fields of architecture, construction, notary and accounting services. Followed by wellness and personal care consultants as psychologists or nutritionists, but also makeup experts (19%) and event planners, a sector that includes pastry chefs, wedding planners, but also photographers and video makers (14% ).

Another particularly large sector is that of teachers who offer foreign language lessons, tuition or courses for any type of passion, from singing to cooking (13%). Household services involve 8% of professionals in the role of domestic collaborators, but also interior designers and pictorial decorators, the last and large category being that of those who offer services for animals (6%).

See also  The boom in the LED industry is picking up, and Mulinsen, the leader in packaging, is expected to increase its net profit by nearly 3 times_ Securities Times

57% of the interviewees have a university degree, 42% are part of generation x, the one that goes from 43 to 57 years old, followed by 40% of millennials (27-42 years old), while 13% are from 58 to 70 years old . Only 4% are under 27 years old. The survey highlights some relevant data especially on the knowledge of government incentivesthat have been made available in recent times, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

