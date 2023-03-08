Women’s businesses, the ProntoPro survey of over female workers

ProntoProthe reference marketplace that connects supply and demand for professional services, conducted a survey on the state of health of female entrepreneurship in Italymeasuring in a survey the perceived effectiveness of the maneuvers implemented by the government to support the category, also following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey was carried out on a heterogeneous sample for service categories, of approx 500 self-employed women and owners of small and micro enterprises throughout Italy, aged between 20 and 70, considering both part-time and full-time workers. 76% of the sample owns a sole proprietorship, 17% work in companies made up of 2 to 5 people, 5% in companies with more than 10 people, 2% from 6 to 10 people. One in 5 women works over 40 hours a week, 25% dedicate to work between 30 and 40 hours a week and 26% between 15 and 30 hours.

According to the cross-section emerging from the survey, 39% of the participants work in consultancy and professional services (39%) in the fields of architecture, construction, notary and accounting services. Followed by wellness and personal care consultants as psychologists or nutritionists, but also makeup experts (19%) and event planners, a sector that includes pastry chefs, wedding planners, but also photographers and video makers (14% ).

Another particularly large sector is that of teachers who offer foreign language lessons, tuition or courses for any type of passion, from singing to cooking (13%). Household services involve 8% of professionals in the role of domestic collaborators, but also interior designers and pictorial decorators, the last and large category being that of those who offer services for animals (6%).

57% of the interviewees have a university degree, 42% are part of generation x, the one that goes from 43 to 57 years old, followed by 40% of millennials (27-42 years old), while 13% are from 58 to 70 years old . Only 4% are under 27 years old. The survey highlights some relevant data especially on the knowledge of government incentivesthat have been made available in recent times, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

