Fencing, the Ukrainian athlete? Not shaking hands with your opponent is denying the essence of sport

In the last two days in Milan we have witnessed the most baffling story of international sports organization and sports diplomacy that has ever happened to us. Lhe growing embarrassment arose when the match-winning saber, Olga Kharlan of Ukraine, refused to shake hands with her rival, Russia’s Anna Smirnova. It seems that a compromise had been reached between the representatives of the World Fencing Federation and the Ukrainian delegation which the handshake could have been replaced by the touch of the two sabers.

But this would not have been accepted by Smirnova, which above all was present as an individual and not as a member of the Russian representative. The decision that was made immediately after the match, on Thursday July 27, was that Smirnova had been defeated, and Kharlan would be sent off, but her expulsion would not extend to her participation in the team match. The Federation later determined that from now on, the touch of weapons will suffice.

Basically, everyone was busy finding ways to get around, avoid, relax, water down the rule. Only indirectly, or implicitly, was the reason for the rule remembered. The competitive component in some sports specialties is higher than in others.

In jumping, for example, the athletes are essentially confronted with themselves, in the sense that the outcome of each of their performances depends only on their own behavior. Since their performances are measurable, an ordering (a ranking) can be made from which the winner or the winner results. In boxing or fencing, the confrontation between the two in the ring or on the platform is the essence of the test.

