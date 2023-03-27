Listen to the audio version of the article

The drive towards the forced electrification of the car imposed by the EU, with little technological neutrality, has the “collateral” effect of having opened the doors of Europe to the Chinese, who moreover take advantage of the absence of products that the “traditional” manufacturers ” have highlighted in recent months between the effects of the pandemic and those of the chip shortage.

And it is precisely from China that a technological novelty for electric cars arrives: the first homologated car in the world with in-wheel motors.

In March Protean Electric announced that market adoption of its ProteanDrive solution would be accelerated under the new partnership with Dongfeng Motor and Protean’s joint venture in China, Wuxi Weifu Electric Drive Technology. In just six months, the three parties developed the Dongfeng Fengshen E70 4WD, the world‘s first homologated passenger car with in-wheel engines. The car has been approved in China by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in the list of road motor vehicle manufacturers and products. This marks a new milestone in the industrialization process of the Protean Electric solution. Dongfeng Fengshen E70, one of the best-selling passenger vehicles in China, is an electric car whose front wheels are driven by a central motor and in the 4WD version, the rear ones are driven by two ProteanDrive Pd18 in-wheel e-motors. Each has a peak power output of 78kW and 1,250Nm of torque. The addition of ProteanDrive has made it possible to transform the E70 into a high performance all-wheel drive option, with limited design changes and a very long development cycle. brief. ProteanDrive delivers torque and power directly to the wheels without shafts or gears and is both lighter and more efficient than conventional electric powertrains. On the E70 the motors in the wheel improve straight-line performance and allow the vehicle to shorten braking times and improve handling and safety.