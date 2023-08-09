Fengtai District of Beijing Achieves Strong Economic Growth and Doubling Plan Success

“Fengtai District Achieves Strong Economic Growth and Development in First Half of 2023”

BEIJING, August 8th – In the first half of this year, Beijing Fengtai District has achieved impressive economic growth, setting a strong foundation for the rest of the year. According to the “Meeting Fengtai·Jingcai of the People” Press Conference held on August 8th, Fengtai District’s regional GDP reached 102.33 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%, ranking second among the city’s six districts.

Fengtai District’s overall economic recovery has been positive, with all key industries maintaining a good growth momentum. The financial industry saw a 7.5% increase in added value, while the business service industry experienced a 10.5% increase. These achievements were announced by Zhao Yinghui, deputy director of the Development and Reform Commission of Fengtai District.

The district also excelled in terms of investment. Fixed asset investment in Fengtai increased by 25.5% year-on-year, surpassing the city’s average by 11.9 percentage points and ranking third among the six districts. The land listing transactions amounted to 18 billion yuan, also ranking third in the city. Additionally, all 26 major projects planned for the urban area were started first in Fengtai, with a high rate of construction progress.

Driven by various consumption promotion activities, Fengtai achieved retail sales of 66.36 billion yuan for social consumer goods in the first half of the year, ranking third in the city. The district also made significant progress in the construction of its “two districts” plan, surpassing the annual target with the addition of 474 projects. Foreign investment reached $670 million, attracting 26 foreign-invested projects including Effort (China) and Shell Zhihui Technology.

The three key functional areas of Lize Financial Business District, Zhongguancun Fengtai Park, and the South Central Axis area played leading roles in the district’s half-year achievements. Lize Financial Business District generated a tax revenue of 3.61 billion yuan, with a total of 1,060 enterprises settled in, primarily consisting of financial, technological, and business service enterprises. Zhongguancun Fengtai Park achieved a tax revenue of 8.25 billion yuan, with 1,268 new enterprises established and a total of over 22,000 settled enterprises. The transformation of the South Central Axis area is also accelerating, with the successful landing of 103 enterprises in the first phase of the South Central Axis International Culture and Technology Park.

The new kinetic energy of Fengtai’s development is gradually increasing, especially in the field of high-tech enterprises. The district is now home to 2,801 high-tech enterprises, ranking third in the city. Large and medium-sized key enterprises in the region invested 2.24 billion yuan in research and development expenses, a year-on-year growth rate of 11%. Fengtai has also been fostering innovation through the establishment of the Kandan Unicorn Innovation Base, which has attracted 16 unicorn and potential unicorn companies.

The number of market entities in Fengtai has steadily increased, reaching 189,100 in the first half of the year, and the growth rate ranked second among the city’s six districts. This provides a strong foundation for the district’s economic fundamentals and high-quality development. Intellectual property rights have also become a lever for market players, with 432 new “specialized, refined, and new” enterprises established, an increase of 73.5% year-on-year.

Efforts to attract investment have paid off, with 361 enterprises with a registered capital of over 50 million yuan established in Fengtai, a year-on-year increase of 81.4%, ranking first among the city’s six urban districts. The pilot city for the construction of a strong national intellectual property city has seen an influx of iconic and leading enterprises, further improving the regional industrial influence.

Fengtai District has adopted a unique approach to attract investment, with all employees participating in the process. Streets and towns have joined hands to create a model of “production” and “city” by attracting investment. Various service stewards have been assigned to 862 companies, resulting in the completion of 1,194 “service package” corporate appeals with a 100% completion rate and satisfaction rate.

Fengtai District’s impressive economic growth and development in the first half of 2023 has set the stage for continued success for the rest of the year. With a strong emphasis on innovation and attracting investment, the district is on track to become a thriving economic hub in Beijing.

