Fenix ​​Entertainemnt has signed an agreement with Rizzoli for the acquisition of the film rights of “The richest man in the world“, the investigation in the form of detective stories released last November which, the entrepreneur and technology communicator Gian Luca Comandini, has written to answer one of the open questions of our era, who is behind the name of Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious bitcoin ideologue. Fenix ​​Entertainment has acquired the rights to exploit the work for 18 months with the collaboration of the author Gian Luca Comandini, member of the government task force of experts chosen by the Ministry of Economic Development to outline the national strategy in the blockchain field, and professor at the Guglielmo Marconi University, the University of Macerata and La Sapienza in Rome.

