Ferdinando Scianna turns 80: this is who the great photographer is. Portrait

Ferdinando Scianna, one of the greatest photographers of all time turns 80

He turns 80 on July 4th, Ferdinando Scianna, undoubtedly one of the “greatest” photographers of all time, I like to remember him on that day when, in 2004, entering the Museum of Contemporary Art in Lissone, he threw his hat. A gesture that I will never forget, the famous photographer was delighted to see a museum structure that he would never have imagined to find on the outskirts of Milan and an extraordinary photographic exhibition dedicated to Andrè Villérs and his close relationship with Pablo Picasso, meticulously curated by the historian of art Flaminio Gualdoni.

Ferdinand Scianna on that occasion he held a historic conference, his story was unforgettable, a true lesson not only in photography but in life, because framing a scene and immortalizing it forever, on the then pioneering film, was authentic poetry and a way of life. In a series of meetings including those with the great Italian photographers Maurizio Galimberti, Giovanni Chiaramonte and Pino Ninfa, Scianna accompanied us on a journey into his photographic history.

Born in Bagheria, Sicily, in the place that also gave birth to Maestro Renato Guttuso and the famous director Giuseppe Tornatore, extraordinary artists who have made the image an example admired and rewarded all over the world.

The photograph by Ferdinando Scianna tells the irrevocability of the instant where the photograph was taken, narrates the essence of his expressive language by placing the artistic act in a unique and fascinating context. The beginnings are marked by the encounter and constant confrontation with Leonardo Sciascia with whom he converses on the deepest meaning of the role of photography.

Ferdinand Scianna with his photographs celebrates the beauty of life every day by telling the world through the details of everyday life emphasizing those that we are often not used to dwelling on. “Photography is not done (like the painter for a picture) but it is received” by observing and capturing a moment of the present to make it history.

In 1966, the photographer moved to Milan and officially began a journey to the top together with Henri Cartier Bresson and Magnum Photo, the agency’s history where he also found characters of the caliber of Abbas, Eva Arnlod, Renè Burri, Robert Capa, Martin Frank, Leonard Freed, Elliott Erwitt, Herbert Hist, Josef Koudelka, Steve McCurry, Inge Morath, Guy Le Querrec, Raghu Rai, Marc Ribout, David Saymur, Eugene Smith, Alex Webb and many other extraordinary interpreters of world photography. In 2002 Ferdinando Scianna published the book dedicated to his hometown, “Quelli di Bagheria”, an authentic photographic diary in which stories and characters intertwine, a book that I keep jealously autographed and on which I find written “I believe that the greatest aspiration for a photograph is to end up in a family album”.

