Fernando Colón de Jesús Released on Bail for Alleged Firearm Possession

Business

Fernando Colón de Jesús, the alleged leader of a criminal organization in the Residencial Rincón Taíno in Santa Isabel, has been released on bail after being arrested for possession of a loaded pistol. Colón de Jesús, 45, was arrested in May, but the judge did not find sufficient evidence to justify his arrest at that time. However, during an elevated hearing on Tuesday, the judge determined cause for arrest and set bail at $6,000, which Colón de Jesús was able to provide. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for September 18.

