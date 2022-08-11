Home Business Ferragamo- Farfetch announce the partnership
Salvatore Ferragamo and Farfetch, the leading global platform in the luxury fashion industry, announce a global strategic partnership.

The commercial agreement will see the two companies engaged in an integrated collaboration that will allow Ferragamo to accelerate on the digital innovation front, exploiting all the potential offered by the Farfetch platform.

The partnership will also enable the brand to benefit from the global audience and distribution network of Farfetch Marketplace and the services of Farfetch Media Solutions to deliver engaging digital experiences to a younger, more global audience.

Marco Gobbetti, CEO of Salvatore Ferragamo commented on the partnership as follows:

“Farfetch is the leading digital platform in the luxury segment and represents the ideal partner to further boost the brand’s e-commerce and omnichannel innovation, fueling our plans to reach new and younger audiences and accelerate the our growth. ”

