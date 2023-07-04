Ferragnez: the new villa on Lake Como

Ferragnez, the first images of the dream villa on Lake Como

“Our dream“: Like this Clare Ferragni he presented to his Instagram followers the fabulous villa on Lake Como which she gave herself together with her husband Fedez. The new Ferragnez home, very close to that of George Clooneywas built in record time by the architect and designer Philip Fiorefriend of the couple. The cost? We are talking about five million euros. The villa communicates luxury, style and elegance in every detail. It has an internal spa and lake infinity pool, with sunbeds and umbrellas. Inside, a maxi living room and several bedrooms, to share the pleasure of staying on the lake with friends and family.

The new villa in Como of the Ferragnez, the comments of the haters

As always, the most popular comments are criticisms and digs. Someone, commenting on the photo showing a bedroom with two single beds, wondered: “Do they sleep in separate beds?” Maybe it’s just one of the other rooms in the house. Another user wrote: “Radical chic classic! Is flawless. At least the husband should avoid making songs with that content and then post photos that flaunt all this wealth. Hmm!!!!!”. And again: “It honestly looks like a hotel to me!”. But there are also those who take sides in defense of the Ferragnez: “I can’t understand why there are always so many negative comments on Chiara and Fedez’s posts. Whatever I post, there’s always haters”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

