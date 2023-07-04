Home » Ferragnez, the first images of the dream villa on Lake Como
Business

Ferragnez, the first images of the dream villa on Lake Como

by admin
Ferragnez, the first images of the dream villa on Lake Como

Ferragnez: the new villa on Lake Como

Ferragnez, the first images of the dream villa on Lake Como

Our dream“: Like this Clare Ferragni he presented to his Instagram followers the fabulous villa on Lake Como which she gave herself together with her husband Fedez. The new Ferragnez home, very close to that of George Clooneywas built in record time by the architect and designer Philip Fiorefriend of the couple. The cost? We are talking about five million euros. The villa communicates luxury, style and elegance in every detail. It has an internal spa and lake infinity pool, with sunbeds and umbrellas. Inside, a maxi living room and several bedrooms, to share the pleasure of staying on the lake with friends and family.

The new villa in Como of the Ferragnez, the comments of the haters

As always, the most popular comments are criticisms and digs. Someone, commenting on the photo showing a bedroom with two single beds, wondered: “Do they sleep in separate beds?” Maybe it’s just one of the other rooms in the house. Another user wrote: “Radical chic classic! Is flawless. At least the husband should avoid making songs with that content and then post photos that flaunt all this wealth. Hmm!!!!!”. And again: “It honestly looks like a hotel to me!”. But there are also those who take sides in defense of the Ferragnez: “I can’t understand why there are always so many negative comments on Chiara and Fedez’s posts. Whatever I post, there’s always haters”

See also  Economics: Insect damage responsible for most damaged logging

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

The 500 richest billionaires make an average of...

Sgarbi’s bad language at Maxxi: everyone hogtied by...

Revolutionizing Personalized Home Decor: Zhufaner Introduces the “Package...

Golden Cream Puff for Pom-Bear Oven Minis

Generali, Delfin option of 3 billion. Expensive Del...

1Komma5: The makers behind Philipp Schröder’s climate startup

Twitter Imposes Limits on Access to ‘Tweets’ and...

IMD: July 7 on EGM

Titan inventors would rather hire “20-year-olds” than experienced...

Concours d’elegance, Poltu Quatu Classic 2023: everything you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy