Ferragni also abandoned by Coca Cola. Skip the pre-Sanremo Festival spot

Chiara Ferragni, after Safilo it’s Coca Cola’s turn. The big brands are turning their backs on it

The case Chiara Ferragni it doesn’t turn off and continues on escape of the sponsors by the influencer, after the Balocco gate. This time we’re talking about a global giantskip the Ferragni commercial with Coca Cola. No more advertising. And while the government promises a legislative intervention on charitythe risk for the influencer – we read in Repubblica – is that it will start among Italian and foreign brands a rush to drop her. Coca Cola’s advertising had to take advantage of the concomitance of the start of the Sanremo Festival, which last year saw Fedez’s wife as the great protagonist. But after the media chaos the company decided to take action.

Apparently – continues Repubblica – the search for the new campaign has already started. Which will be aired soon. But there are also those who think differently. The stationery group Pine cone decided to maintain the collaborations: “We have been collaborating with Chiara Ferragni for several years, having had the opportunity to appreciate her human and entrepreneurial skills. The commercial relationship between the two Italian brands has been profitable and satisfying in all the markets in which we operate. Pigna’s 185-year history, our leadership and our corporate style they lead us to look towards the futurewith the hope that the current difficult context can be overcome“.

