Chiara Ferragni, the Sisterhood is the parent company

Chiara Ferragni has put her companies in order. And he did it right during the Sanremo Festival. As the director points out Open Franco Bechis, in fact, the influencer has decided to create a parent holding company under which to include the various assets owned. A model similar to the one developed by her mother-in-law, Annamaria Berrinzaghi, who manages the activities of Federico Lucia aka Fedez. As Bechis writes, therefore, “on the eve of the Sanremo Festival, Chiara subscribed to a capital increase in her company, making it go from 20 to 30,000 nominal euros. The premium established with an appraisal for those 10,000 new shares was 1,127,545 ,50 euros. But Ferragni didn’t pay even a cent of that sumchoosing to bring to the Sisterhood the investment she personally holds in another company, Fenice srl, of which Chiara is the managing director”.

With the simplification of the decision-making chain and corporate ramifications, the Sisterhood now has the management of the Ferragni brand in all its forms. In addition to the better known ones such as image rights, management of commercial brands, relations with the media, development of TV and documentary formats, there are other branches of activity. First of all real estate management, to which must be added public relations, advertising campaigns, consultancy in the field of fashion and other editorial activities. In recent years the Ferragni galaxy has invoiced between 20 and 25 million, but the 2022 accounts could be even higher.

