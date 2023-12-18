Home » Ferragni-Saviano, storm on Meloni. Ruotolo with a short memory freezes Giorgia
Ferragni-Saviano, storm on Meloni. Ruotolo with a short memory freezes Giorgia

Ferragni-Saviano, storm on Meloni. Ruotolo with a short memory freezes Giorgia

Ruotolo: “Can Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni publicly attack Saviano and Ferragni with the club?” The answer to Posillipo’s “Red Mustache”. The comment

Sandrone Ruotoloof the management Pdthe red mustache of Posillipo”, he wrote on Twitter: “Can the young prime minister, the comrade Giorgia Melonipublicly attacking a writer from Campania with the club, Roberto Savianoand the beautiful and rich businesswoman and blogger Chiara Ferragni? No. It cannot and must not, due to the institutional role it has. My solidarity with Roberto and Chiara: “Long live anti-fascist Italy!”.

Ah I roll itPD, forget it Cianciminothe liar, that you are Santoro you hosted, not for free, on Rai2, to be machine-gunned Berlusconi: remember, comrade? So, we also shout: “W Massimo Ciancimino, with his deceased father, a bit of a mafia member, but also an anti-fascist!“.

