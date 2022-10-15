The first hybrid spider on tap in Ferrari history

For the first time on a road spider car, Ferrari proposes an architecture characterized by a 663 hp 120 ° V6 turbo engine, the housing of the turbochargers inside the ‘V’: this, in addition to bringing significant benefits in terms of compactness , lowering of the center of gravity and reduction of mass, favors the achievement of very high power levels, setting the absolute record for a production car in terms of specific power: 221 hp / l.

The V6 is coupled to an electric motor capable of delivering an additional 122 kW (167 hp). The drive is rear and the Mgu-K (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) heat engine is integrated with an electric motor at the rear capable of delivering up to 122 kW (167 hp), which derives from the application in Formula 1 and inherits it the name. This is powered by a 7.45 kWh high voltage battery which guarantees a range of 25km.

An important novelty for this model is that the engines communicate via an actuator called Tma (Transition Manager Actuator) which allows both the joint use for a maximum power of 830 hp, and the use of the electric motor only.

The compactness and structure of the V6 allowed the axial shortening of the powertrain, which ultimately contributed to the reduction of the wheelbase to 2,600 mm.

A long history Ferrara with the V6

This is the first 6-cylinder in history for a road spider car that bears the Prancing Horse logo but remember that the first Ferrari equipped with a V6 (then in a 65 ° configuration and a total displacement of 1500 cm3) dates back to 1957 and is the single-seater Dino 156 F2. In the following year, two more V6s with increased displacement were presented on some front-engined Sport Prototypes, the 196 S and 296 S, as well as on the Formula 1 single-seater that in 1958 led Mike Hawthorn to victory in the Drivers’ title of the World Championship. Formula 1, namely the 246 F1.