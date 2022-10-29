Listen to the audio version of the article

Winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans is the dream of any manufacturer involved in Endurance races. Ferrari has already succeeded 9 times and 50 years later the legendary triumph could be repeated thanks to the debut of the 499P, a model that brings the Prancing Horse back to the premier class of the World Endurance World Championship already won 22 times in the past. Strongly linked to the past, starting from the name and livery chosen, the hybrid Ferrari 499P will bring the four-wheel drive, the 6-cylinder twin-turbo engine and the electric motor to the ground capable of delivering a total power of 680 horsepower to the ground. Previewed in Imola at the Ferrari World Finals 2022, the 499P will debut in March 2023 on the occasion of the 1000 Miglia di Sebring. Born thanks to the involvement of over 100 people in Maranello, the Ferrari 499P has already covered over 12,000 kilometers of tests and will be characterized by high sustainability thanks to the certifications obtained.

Ferrari 499P, the reason for the name

Why Ferrari 499P? In the past, the Maranello prototypes had the letter P in the initials that identified them, frequently preceded by the number of the unit displacement of the engine. In the design of the livery with which the 499P will debut in the next 1000 Miglia di Sebring, the famous color scheme already introduced in the 312 P of the seventies has been taken up, which also visually underlines the connection with a history interrupted 50 years ago where red and yellow were present on the car. For this reason, number 50 will be one of the two with which the cars from Maranello will be entered in the world championship, while the other will be number 51, one of the most successful ever.

Ferrari LMH, Le Mans Hypercar

The definition of the new technical regulation relating to the Hypercar class issued by FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) and ACO (Automobile Club de l’Ouest) led to the choice of Ferrari to produce a Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) to undertake a path of innovations and development, thus following the tradition that sees the track as the ideal ground for experimenting with cutting-edge technological solutions to be adopted on the road cars produced in Maranello. The prototype complies with the technical dictates of the Le Mans Hypercar class regulations, which envisage the use in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship of cars with hybrid engines, equipped with all-wheel drive and with a minimum weight of no less than 1,030 kilograms. All the corporate realities were involved in the definition of the 499P, entrusting its management to Sports Activities GT, directed by Antonello Coletta, and the technical management to Ferdinando Cannizzo, head of the GT and Sport racing car development body.

Ferrari 499P hybrid, technical sheet

The 499P’s hybrid powertrain combines a mid-rear heat engine with an electric motor on the front axle. The ICE unit – Internal Combustion Engine – has a maximum power on the ground, limited by the regulation, of 500 kW (680 horsepower) and is derived from the V6 biturbo road family. The internal combustion engine, which shares the architecture of the engine mounted on the 296 GT3, has undergone a profound overhaul compared to the latter, aimed both at developing ad hoc solutions for the prototype and at overall lightening; among the specific characteristics of the “V” six-cylinder of the 499P, moreover, the fact that the drive unit is of the load-bearing type and therefore performs a valuable structural function, compared to the versions that equip the racing touring cars where the engine is mounted on the chassis of the car. The second “soul” of the hybrid powerplant is represented by the ERS – Energy Recovery System – with a maximum power of 200 kW (272 horsepower), an electric motor equipped with a differential whose battery is recharged during deceleration and braking, and not requires external power sources. The battery pack, with a nominal voltage of 900 Volts, benefits from the experience gained in Formula 1 although it was developed specifically for this project. The powertrain is mated to a seven-speed sequential gearbox.

Ferrari LMH, style

The new Ferrari 499P, whose lines were created with the involvement of the Ferrari Style Center directed by Flavio Manzoni, presents a style designed to enhance both technique and aerodynamics. The bodywork of the prototype is modeled from a flat surface, from which the side “bellies” and wheel arches develop harmoniously. The cavities of the “bellies” are crossed by aerodynamic flows that hit the cockpit and cool the radiators under the skin. On the Ferrari 499P, the wheel arches are characterized in this case by large openings on the surface, with the aim of reducing the pressure inside the tenants. At the rear, a thin carbon skin covers the various functions, leaving the wheels and suspension completely visible. The “tail” is characterized by a double horizontal wing; wing and upper flaps are designed to ensure the aerodynamic load necessary to achieve maximum performance. The lower wing also houses a ‘light bar’. In a dominant position on the roof of the car, there is finally a multiple air intake for supplying the intake of the V6 engine and for cooling the battery and gearbox.