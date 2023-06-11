Ferrari, a legendary triumph for the 499P at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

The No. 51 overtook the Toyota in the pits

Then the overtaking directly from the pits of Ferrari n. 51 against Toyota again. The final double thrill came towards the end of the 24 Hours, when the number 51 leading the race stood incredibly still and speechless in front of the Ferrari garage during the last two pit stops. After a reset, more timely than ever, Pier Guidi himself managed to get back on track regularly, luckily bringing the car to the finish line without further problems.

Unlucky race for poleman Fuoco’s 50cc

However, the other Ferrari 499P number 50 did not have an easy life for almost the entire race, despite starting from pole position. In fact, the crew formed by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen had to anticipate the pit-stop first, because one of the flow diverters above the passenger compartment had suddenly detached, even getting stuck in the air intake of the bonnet , causing the temperatures of the Ferrari to rise, which would have gone haywire.

A long stop in the pits delayed the Ferrari n.50

But the most debilitating technical problem came during the night, when a stone damaged the radiator, forcing the team to make a long repair and an equally disastrous stop. A very tough race which in any case allowed him to finish in fifth position, with the further consolation of having scored the fastest lap of the race with Antonio Fuoco, the poleman driver. Without these problems, the Ferrari one-two was certain.

Porsche is not celebrating its 75th birthday in the best way

Competitive and fierce on the eve, but disappointing in the race due to too many ups and downs due not only to errors by the drivers, but also by the cars. In fact, the Porsche 963 race did not live up to expectations. The only classified of the three lined up at the start that entered the Top 10 was the one led by Michael Christensen, Dane Cameron and Frédéric Makowiecki. Certainly not the best way to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the premium brand of sports cars.

Peugeot in front of the CEO Carlo Tavares disappoints

A difficult 24 Hours of Le Mans also for Peugeot which in the first part of the race had been among the protagonist cars gaining the first positions, to the satisfaction of the CEO of Stellantis, a pity then for an accident that made it retreat which was also followed by technical problems that slowed down the only car still in the race, number 93, forcing it to finish at the first wall of the race, with Paul Di Resta finishing in eighth place.