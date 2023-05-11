Ferrari, Avio Aero and Thales Alenia Space, that’s where Italians would like to work

Listen to the audio version of the article

On the podium of ideal employers are Ferrari, Avio Aero and Thales Alenia Space Italia. According to the Randstad Employer Brand 2023 these are the companies that have the most attractive branding, in a context where work-life balance has become the first factor in choosing the company to work for, followed by a pleasant working atmosphere and from the salary. The latter element, however, tops the rankings when it comes to resignations, a phenomenon that does not stop – a third of Italians have changed jobs in the last six months – and where improving one’s salary is the main cause of resignations, according to Randstad’s Employer brand research which interviewed almost 7,000 people aged between 18 and 64 on the attractiveness of 150 potential employers.

The weight of work-life balance

The work-life balance is in first place with 60.5% of the preferences, detaching the pleasant working atmosphere (in second place with 57.5%) and salary and benefits (in third place with 54.5%) . This is followed by job security (50.9%) and career advancement (47%). Employers, however, are not aligned with these trends: according to Italians, companies mainly focus on different factors, such as the financial solidity of the brand, the proximity of the workplace or long-term security. Work-life balance is only in fifth position. «In 2023, the work-life balance became the most important driver in choosing an employer in Italy, yet it is only in 5th place among the factors offered by companies, a difference that indicates a fundamental point of improvement in employer branding – he says Marco Ceresa, group CEO of Randstad -. However, faced with the high cost of living and the uncertainties of the international scenario, economic factors also remain fundamental. The reality is that today tangible and intangible benefits are equivalent in the evaluation of workers: employers, to attract the best talents, must necessarily consider both. The tendency to change jobs is stable compared to last year, but Italians pay more attention to some elements among the reasons for leaving their current job: salary and work-life balance again, together with career opportunities».

I top employer

Top employers owe their ability to attract people in particular to financial strength, brand reputation and job security. “Randstad’s research confirms the strong attraction of Ferrari: a unique workplace due to the sense of belonging of our people to a brand so loved and so important for our country”, comments Michele Antoniazzi, Chief Human Resources Officer of Ferrari. In particular, the Maranello company “in recent years we have intensified our commitment to training and involvement programs aimed at supporting the innovative drive of employees, thanks to which we look to the challenges and opportunities of the current economic situation with confidence”. Antoniazzi says. For Sandro De Poli, president of Avio Aero, this recognition is an important milestone because «as we always repeat, it is the continuous investments in research and development and the consolidated network with the major universities and international research centers that guarantee this company a level of technological and propulsive excellence recognized on a global scale. Technologies and people are the secret of our success, which is why continuing to invest in training, inclusion and attraction of new talent remains a priority”. In this regard Massimo Claudio Comparini, managing director of Thales Alenia Space Italia underlines that «the right skills allow us to carry out large space projects and we are increasingly attentive to the training and enhancement of our talents, as well as to the attractiveness of ever new resources with the aim of encouraging the driven innovation that characterizes the space world. Ours is a sector with a very high knowledge content, based on constantly evolving technology which today, more than ever, offers great opportunities that we must be able to seize».

Media, aeronautics and automotive, the most attractive sectors

The sectors of greatest interest to potential employees are the media (indicated by 64% of Italians), the aeronautical industry (63%) and the automotive industry (62%). But it is eCommerce (indicated by 57%) that registers the greatest increase in attractiveness compared to last year. The sectors of Ict/web services and consumer products are stable.

The big resignations continue

More than one out of three Italians has changed jobs or intends to do so soon. 13% have left their employer in the last 6 months (up by +2% compared to last year) and 24% intend to leave it (+1%), with a higher incidence among 25-34 year olds and people with a higher education. But there is also a quarter of workers who are afraid of losing their jobs (25%, three points more than a year ago): women more than men, a fear that decreases with age and level of education. The main motivation for changing jobs is economic: 40% of respondents have left or would leave their current job to obtain a salary increase in relation to the cost of living, but the improvement in the work-life balance comes immediately after (36% ) and the absence of growth opportunities (28%).