Ferrari buys back bond May 2025 with price of 96.011%

Ferrari buys back bond May 2025 with price of 96.011%

Ferrari buys back May 2025 bond with price of 96.011%

(Teleborsa) – Ferrari has announced i final results of his invitation, addressed to the eligible bearers of the bond loan denominated “€650,000,000 1.500 per cent. Notes due 27 May 2025”, to offer its Notes for purchase by the company against a cash consideration. The offer was announced on July 6, 2023 and expired on July 13, 2023.

The company has announced that it is accepting valid offers to purchase the Notes pursuant to the offer for a total nominal amount of 199,037,000 euros. The company will accept for purchase the Notes validly tendered in acceptance of the offer in full, without pro-rata reduction.

The Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate is equal to 3.861%, the Purchase Yield equal to 3.761%, the Purchase Spread equal to -10 bps and the Purchase price pari al 96,011%. The Settlement Date for the offer is scheduled for 18 July 2023.

