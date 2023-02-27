Ferrari, announced that the treasury share buyback program of Euro 200 million announced on 1 December 2022 is continuing, as the second tranche of the multi-year treasury share buyback program of around Euro 2 billion to be completed by 2026.

In detail, from the beginning of this Second Tranche until 24 February 2023, the company has invested 68,095,249.16 Euros for no. 307,523 ordinary shares purchased on the EXM; 11,255,370.64 USD (10,608,043.96 Euros) for no. 49,547 shares of common stock purchased on the NYSE.

As at 24 February 2023, the company therefore held no. 12,184,699 ordinary treasury shares equal to 4.74% of the total issued share capital including ordinary shares and special shares and net of shares assigned pursuant to the Company’s share incentive plan.