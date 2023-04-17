Home » Ferrari, Francesca Montini appointed Chief Communications Officer
Business

Ferrari, Francesca Montini appointed Chief Communications Officer

by admin
Ferrari, Francesca Montini appointed Chief Communications Officer

News from Ferrari

Ferrari ha appointed Francesca Montini as Chief Communications Officerwith responsibility for defining and leading the global communication strategy.

Former head of Brand and Corporate communication of Ferrari since January 2018, Montini has developed throughout his career a strong international experience in corporate communication working in various markets (Europe, the Middle East and the United States) and for various global brands, among which Nokia, Nike, Ford e Jeep.

Charlie TurnerChief Content & Communication Officer since April 2021, has decided for personal reasons to continue collaborating with Ferrari as a content creation consultant, reads a note.

“I am happy to be able to count on Francesca in her new position, which confirms the constant growth of the talents present in the company and the evolution of our organization – he declared Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari – His managerial skills, energy and constant search for excellence meet the needs of a company in continuous development on international markets”.

(Ticker)

See also  The Mattarella-Draghi tandem is renewed, the markets like the "status quo". Now the proof of the GDP

You may also like

Repair expert: “You can tell bad products by...

Focal points – traces of a brown bear...

Udine, the CSX tears the city away from...

Horror scenario: why Commerzbank is imagining an apocalypse...

Enel: Covalis presents a list per il cda

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow...

Politics – SPD does not want to release...

Fondo Epsilon Difesa 100 Shares: Opinions and Features

Climate goals: Federal government breaks the climate protection...

War in Ukraine, pressure from the US and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy