Ferrari, Francesca Montini appointed Chief Communications Officer

Ferrari ha appointed Francesca Montini as Chief Communications Officerwith responsibility for defining and leading the global communication strategy.

Former head of Brand and Corporate communication of Ferrari since January 2018, Montini has developed throughout his career a strong international experience in corporate communication working in various markets (Europe, the Middle East and the United States) and for various global brands, among which Nokia, Nike, Ford e Jeep.

Charlie TurnerChief Content & Communication Officer since April 2021, has decided for personal reasons to continue collaborating with Ferrari as a content creation consultant, reads a note.

“I am happy to be able to count on Francesca in her new position, which confirms the constant growth of the talents present in the company and the evolution of our organization – he declared Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari – His managerial skills, energy and constant search for excellence meet the needs of a company in continuous development on international markets”.

