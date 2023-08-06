Ferrari hurtles, boom in profits (+29%). But the Cavallino slips on the Stock Exchange

Ferrari shines in the accounts, profits and revenues are flying. The estimates for 2023 have been revised upwards

Ferrari closes the first half of 2023 with a Net income of 631 million euros, an increase of 29% compared to the same period of 2022. Among other data, the revenues up 17% to 2.903 billion euros, car deliveries up 4% to 6956 units. The group has revised upwards the estimates of revenues and earnings per share.

Among other data the gross operating margin rises by 30% to 1.126 billion euros, the operating result is 822 million with a +30%, the net profit for action went from 2.66 to 3.46 euros (+30%). The generation of free cash flow industriale is 138 million euros. In the second quarter alone i revenues increased by 17% to 1.474 billion, the Mol rises by 32% to 589 million, the net profit grows by 33% to 334 million euros.

The Ferrari counts run faster and faster. The comment

Despite a slight decline in deliveries, which has been missing since the third quarter of 2020, Ferrari continues to surprise investors with its pricing and margins. Gross margin climbed to 50.7%, compared to 47.4% last year, and EBIT margin climbed to a record high of 30%. These results underpinned the title race, which has already recorded an impressive +47% year-to-date, compared to +22% for BMW and +19% for Porsche.

The company also revised its guidance upwards, thanks to its product mix and improved racing revenues. Management is enthusiastic about the numbers, although stock market reaction from investors is still subdued in a global day-sold environment.

Ferrari confirms its pole position in the sports car market, despite fears of recession. The company is well positioned to continue to grow in the coming years, on the strength of its range of new products (see Ferrari Purosangue at the 296 GTS and Daytona SP3) as well as a reputation as a leader in the sports car sector.

*Gabriel Debach – Italian market analyst at eToro,

The guidance for 2023 is being revised upwards, informs a note, on the basis of assumptions concerning the improvement in revenues from racing, a “very positive” product mix and customizations better than initial expectations. Revenues are therefore expected at approximately 5.8 billion euros, against 5.7 in previous estimates, while the margin on EBITDA of 38% unchanged will be 2.19-2.22 billion, against 2.13-2 ,18 previous. Diluted earnings per share it will rise from 6-6.2 euros to 6.25-6.4 euros.

Ferrari, the CEO of Vigna: “Exceptional financial results”

“The second quarter ended with exceptional financial results, marked by high margins. Le deliveries over the period reflect a rich product mix, while we continue to manage a very strong backlog across all geographies. The decision to revise upwards the guidance it was supported in particular by an astonishing contribution of customizations”. This was stated by the CEO of Ferrari, Benedict Vignacommenting on the results. “Innovation – he adds – is at the heart of Ferrari and continues to drive our growth and results, such as the unforgettable victory at Le Mans”.

Stock slip

But on the day of reckoning, the automaker doesn’t shine equally in Bag and sells 1.2% on the field.

