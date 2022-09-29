Home Business Ferrari in trouble in Piazza Affari, Morgan Stanley says overweight
Business

Ferrari in trouble in Piazza Affari, Morgan Stanley says overweight

by admin

Morgan Stanley confirms the overweight recommendation on Ferrari with a target price of $ 300. The US business house has a positive view on the Red also considering the expectations related to the launch of the Purosangue model which should guarantee a positive contribution to profitability.

The Purosangue, Ferrari’s first production four-door vehicle, is expected to go into production in 2023 and will have an initial list price of € 390,000.

In Milan, the Ferrari stock today marks -2.3% in the 190 euro area.

See also  Wanliyang Acquires 51% of Wanliyang Energy to Promote Energy Storage and Other Businesses to Be Bigger and Stronger

You may also like

From 2399 yuan!Xiaomi Civi 2 JD.com sells trade-in...

Smart working, boom in the North East: 70%...

5 big things in today’s financial markets: Bond...

Italy risk weighs on UniCredit and Intesa SanPaolo:...

A user brushed the titanium case of the...

The ecosystem of contents becomes central to the...

Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo teamed up with mobile...

European Union, consumer confidence in the EU economy...

Samsung S23 Ultra Appearance Comparison S22 Ultra Original...

Mfe slips on the lowest, the Berlusconi never...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy