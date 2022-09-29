Morgan Stanley confirms the overweight recommendation on Ferrari with a target price of $ 300. The US business house has a positive view on the Red also considering the expectations related to the launch of the Purosangue model which should guarantee a positive contribution to profitability.

The Purosangue, Ferrari’s first production four-door vehicle, is expected to go into production in 2023 and will have an initial list price of € 390,000.

In Milan, the Ferrari stock today marks -2.3% in the 190 euro area.