Ferrari lifts the veil on the bond buyback offer

Ferrari recently revealed the indicative results of the buyback offer of its bond issue. This offer, worth 650 million euros, included bonds maturing in May 2025 and an interest rate of 1.5%.

The buyback offer was launched on July 6, with a buyback target of 175 million. However, at the expiry of the offer, which occurred yesterday at 17:00, the total nominal amount of the notes offered for purchase exceeded expectations, reaching 199,037,000 euros.

