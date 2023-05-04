Ferrari marks new all-time highs after higher-than-expected results

In a Piazza Affari painted red, it moves the Ferrari stock goes against the trendwhich jumped 4.7% after submitting above-expected quarterly accounts thus reaching new all-time highs at 265 euros per share.

Profit jumps 24%

The Maranello automaker closed the first quarter of this year with 1,429 million euros in revenueswith an increase of 20.5% compared to what was achieved in the same period of 2022 e beating analysts’ estimates firm at 1.38 billion of Euro.

Well too net income which stood at 297 million euros, up 24% on the same period of 2022, also in this case beating the consensus of analysts who expected a net profit of 270.5 million euros. Earnings per share thus improved by 25% to 1.63 euros from 1.30 euros.

These positive data were prompted by a increase in record deliveries of the brand and globally they reached 3,567 vehicles delivered in the quarter, an increase of nearly 10% (approximately 316 vehicles more) than those sold in the same quarter last year. These figures indicate that the company is well on its way to achieve the best annual sales result ever of vehicles.

But that’s not all, another factor that has contributed to obtaining these positive performances is to be attributed, in addition to the increase in deliveries, also to the increase in the price of some of its models with its rich customers who are less affected by rising inflation and rising interest rates.

In this context, the CEO of Ferrari himself reiterated that no price brake will be introduced (Tesla style), indeed price adjustments are expected between now and the end of the year in a range between 5 and 7%. In this sense, the price of the new Ferrari Purosangue is expected to rise from the current 390,000 euros to over 400,000 euros.

In the period under review, the Ferrari’s adjusted EBITDA rose to 537 million eurosan increase of 27%, triggering an improvement in margins which thus rose to 37.6%.

In the end, the increase in revenues from Sponsorshipsis mainly attributable to best positioning in the Formula 1 championship from the previous year; while the decline in revenues from engines reflects the decline in deliveries to Maserati, as the expiry of the contract inexorably approaches.

Debt falls and 2023 estimates confirmed

At the end of March 2023, it dropped the net industrial debt which now stands at 53 million eurosthus down from the 207 million euros recorded at the beginning of the year, but this also reflects the buyback of treasury shares for 97 million euros.

On the basis of these results, the management of the Ferrari group has confirmed its guidance for 2023. In this sense, the Ferrari group now expects to close 2023 with 5.7 billion euros in revenues, the margin should reach 38%, with an estimated industrial cash flow of up to 0.9 billion euros.

“Another exceptional quarter for Ferrari, with double-digit growth in key metrics, a new record EBITDA margin of 37.6% and net income of €297 million,” commented Benedetto Vigna, Chief Executive Officer of Ferrari. “Our order book extends to 2025, thanks to a range of products that has won important awards.

We have decided to reopen orders for the Thoroughbredsuspended following an unprecedented initial application, e we launched the Roma Spider to further enrich our offer.

The total liquidity available as at 31 March 2023 was equal to 2,059 millionsubstantially in line with available funds of €2,058 million at December 31, 2022, including unused committed credit lines of €618 million.

Deliveries towed by the Portofino and 812 Competizione

Going to see the results in detail, we see how in the first quarter of 2023 the Ferrari product range included well nine internal combustion engine models and four hybrid engine modelswhich respectively accounted for 65% and 35% of total deliveries of the prancing horse.

The increase in deliveries in the quarter was driven in particular by Portofino Mbut also from 296 GTB and from 812 Competition; while the first deliveries of the 296 GTS and the 812 Competizione A began, with the F8 Tribute that has reached its end of life.

But not only that, in September last year Ferrari presented the Purosanguethe first SUV produced by the Maranello company, a move that in the company’s plans could help expand the luxury brand’s customer base.

Looking at the data at a geographical level, the group’s total deliveries in the quarter reflected the pace of introduction of new models in the various regions: the EMEA region therefore fell by 12% to 1,534 units, the Americas grew by 46.2%. to 962 units.

It continues on the path towards electrification

The Ferrari group is pursuing its own strategy aimed at the electrification of vehicles, digitization and carbon-neutral.

“We are in line with our electrification path, both in the development of sports cars and in the infrastructure of Maranello”, comments Benedetto Vigna.

In this sense, Maranello’s goal for 2030 is to obtain a mix that will see al 20% internal combustion engines, 40% hybrids and 40% electric.

The luxury car maker is therefore preparing to switch to electric vehicles and transform its historic Emilia factory into a hub dedicated to the production of battery-powered vehicles.

The first all-electric Ferrari is scheduled for 2025, while by the second half of the decade battery-only and plug-in hybrid models should dominate the company’s portfolio.

“Ferrari’s transition to an electrified future could raise its average transaction price and boost its EBITDA by a whopping €154,000 per vehicle as ICE-based products become special,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Joel Levington. .

Rain of “Buys” from analysts

Looking at the consensus on Bloomberg we see how most (14) of the analysts who follow the stock have a bullish view on the stock (“Buy”), 9 say they keep the title in their portfolio, while only 2 analysts have a bearish view on Ferrari.

The 12-month target price on Ferrari is 262 euros per share, which would imply a potential drop of 1% compared to today’s listing on Piazza Affari.

Technical analysis: Ferrari on new all-time highs

After testing twice in just the last two months the resistance level at 257-258 euros per share, with today’s strong purchases the breakout with increasing volumes of this last area of ​​resistance has materialized. Now in case of continuation of this trend the next levels are at 267 and then towards u 270 euros. On the contrary, no signs of weakness emerge as long as prices remain above the 50-period moving average (yellow line) set at 250 euros.

Thanks to today’s increase, Ferrari’s year-to-date balance reaches a profit of 32%.