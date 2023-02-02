Total shipments of 13,221 units, up 18.5% on 2021 and net revenues of Euro 5,095 million, up 19.3% on the previous year and net profit of Euro 939 million and diluted profit for share equal to Euro 5.09. These are some of the results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 for Ferrari.

In 2022, the number of cars delivered reached 13,221 units, an increase of 2,066 units or 18.5% compared to the previous year. The increase in deliveries during the year, according to the note, was driven by the Ferrari Portofino M and the SF90 family, as well as by the acceleration phase of the 296 GTB and the 812 Competizione. Deliveries of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 decreased year-over-year and ended in the first quarter of 2022. Deliveries of the first Daytona SP3s began in the fourth quarter of 2022. All geographical areas contributed positively. EMEA grew 8.5%, Americas grew 21.8%, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan increased 72.6%, and Rest of APAC grew by 17.1%. The geographical allocation choices have followed the pace of introduction of the new models.

“Last year ended with outstanding financial results that met and exceeded our guidance setting new records in all metrics, such as a net profit of €939 million and industrial free cash flow generation of €758 million. These data lay the foundations for an even stronger 2023, fueled by persistently high demand for our products around the world” – commented Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “Despite the complex global macroeconomic scenario, we look forward with great confidence, encouraged by the numerous signals and results of an evolving company. We are constantly innovating our products and processes, moving closer to our decarbonisation goals. All this is possible thanks to the collaboration, the will to progress, the continuous learning, the focus and the trust that distinguish our people”.

Currently on the Stock Exchange, the Ferrari share accelerates to +1.91% at 234.60 euros per share.