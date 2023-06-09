Ferrari on pole at the 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50 years

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ferrari 499Ps will start from the front row of the 24 Hours of Le Mans which this year celebrates its centenary edition. Upon its return to the top class of the FIA ​​WEC, the Maranello marque was the protagonist of the Hyperpole: Antonio Fuoco was the fastest and at the checkered flag he preceded Alessandro Pier Guidi by 0.773s, who will start second in the endurance race taking place tomorrow with departure at 16. For Ferrari it is a historic result: the last pole dates back to 1973, the last official participation when Arturo Merzario and Carlos Pace obtained the best time with the 312 PB ahead of Jacky Ickx and Brian Redman with the same prototype.

Right from the opening stages of Superpole, held in dry track conditions with an asphalt temperature of 28.9°C, the 499Ps occupied the top positions. On Hypercar number 51, the task of challenging the stopwatch was entrusted to Alessandro Pier Guidi, author of a 3’23”897 on the first lap, earning him the momentary leadership.

Despite the traffic on the track in the session – reserved for the best eight cars for each class, according to the result of Wednesday’s qualifying – the 39-year-old driver managed to lower his time by signing a 3’23”755 for the crew completed by James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi. Antonio Fuoco in the second part of the timed thirty minutes closed the distance compared to his teammate, first stopping the clock with a delay of only 0”008 compared to Pier Guidi, then completing a lap in 3’22”982. The time obtained by the Italian driver, who shares the cockpit with Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, earned the historic pole position for the Prancing Horse, which returned to compete for the overall victory on the La Sarthe circuit after half a century of absence. This is the second pole in the current season for the Ferrari – AF Corse team after the one that Fuoco obtained at the inaugural event in Sebring.